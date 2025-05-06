Fantasy Basketball
Naz Reid News: Available to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Reid (hamstring) is available to return in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Warriors on Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Reid sustained an apparent left hamstring injury during the second quarter and exited to the locker room. However, the big man went through his halftime warmup and should be able to shoulder his usual workload the rest of the way.

