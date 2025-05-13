Naz Reid News: Quiet in Game 4 win

Reid recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 117-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite a 3-1 series lead for Minnesota, Reid has yet to find much of a rhythm against the Warriors outside of a productive Game 1. Reid is averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 53.1 percent from the field in 28.3 minutes per contest.