Nic Claxton News: Available for second half of B2B

Claxton (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Claxton's only absence this season came during the second half of Brooklyn's first back-to-back set, so it's encouraging to see the big man cleared to suit up Monday after playing 22 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pistons. However, despite being consistently available, Claxton remains limited due to a lingering hamstring injury from training camp. He's come off the bench in all six of his appearances, playing no more than 26 minutes in any single game. With Ben Simmons (rest/back) unavailable Monday, Claxton may move into the starting lineup, but it'd be surprising to see the Nets push Claxton during the second half of a back-to-back set after they've been cautious with him thus far.