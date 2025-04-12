Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Claxton (rest) is not on the Nets' injury report ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton has missed three of the Nets' last seven games due to rest purposes, but the 25-year-old center looks to be available for Sunday's contest. He has averaged 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks over 27.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

