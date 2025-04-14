Nic Claxton News: Sees 22 minutes in finale

Claxton produced 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to the Knicks.

Making his 70th and final appearance of the regular season, Claxton went out with a muted performance in Sunday's loss. Claxton took a step back in 2024-25, as he returned 11th-round value in nine-category formats with 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocks on 56.3 percent from the field and 51.3 percent from the line.