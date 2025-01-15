Nick Richards News: Moving to Phoenix

The Hornets traded Richards and a second-round pick to the Suns on Wednesday in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

With Mark Williams healthy and playing well, Richards had been relegated to a backup role over the last month for Charlotte, but he'll now likely get an opportunity to start in Phoenix. Jusuf Nurkic (illness) has fallen out of favor, resulting in Mason Plumlee starting nine straight games. Richards has a higher offensive upside than those guys and probably protects the paint better as well. Richards has played at least 24 minutes 10 times this season, averaging 12.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line during those contests.