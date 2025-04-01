NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Sleeper and Pick6 for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

In addition to our experts' picks, don't forget to check out the RotoWire NBA Lineups page for the latest injury updates and starting lineups for tonight's games. RotoWire also has a highly customizable NBA Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NBA Pick'Em Today

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Santi Aldama to record over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Underdog, 2:30 PM ET

Aldama is a tough player to analyze, although one thing that doesn't change is the fact that he's proven to be productive regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. The Spanish forward posted 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to the Celtics despite coming off the bench, and it's worth noting he's recorded at least 20 points in nine games with the second unit this season. Furthermore, Aldama has recorded at least 20 points + rebounds + assists in four of his six outings since returning from a calf injury, and he should take advantage of the matchup against the Warriors to keep that streak alive.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Rudy Gobert to record 23.5 points + rebounds -- Sleeper, 2:30 PM ET

There's no question that Gobert will have a tough matchup in this game since he'll have to deal with the threat of Nikola Jokic on both ends of the court. However, he's been playing well in recent weeks and has notched six double-doubles over his last nine appearances, including an impressive 19-point, 25-rebound effort against the Pistons on March 30. Gobert's numbers haven't been close to what he used to deliver during his prime years at Utah now that he's a secondary offensive option in Minnesota, but he could very well continue the trend of recording at least 24 points + rebounds for the fifth consecutive contest.

Bucks vs. Suns: Brook Lopez to record 21.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 2:30 PM ET

Lopez is coming off a few subpar performances in recent games, notching five points in a blowout loss to the Hawks on March 30 and a seven-point, five-rebound, six-assist line in another loss to the Knicks on March 28. However, the big man has proven he can deliver decent stat lines depending on the matchup, and his ability to stretch the floor should play out well against the Suns' frontcourt of Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee, especially since Kevin Durant (ankle) isn't around. Lopez has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games, and he can deliver decent numbers in the rebounding and passing columns as well, so this looks like an excellent opportunity to post a bounce-back performance.