Nick Smith News: Posts 15 points as fill-in

Smith supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 125-123 win over the Bulls.

Smith's playing time is projected to increase following Brandon Miller's (wrist) injury diagnosis. With Miller out indefinitely, the 2023 first-round pick drew the start and flashed the sharpshooting skills that made him a hot commodity coming out of Arkansas. Although the Hornets are floundering in the Eastern Conference, players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams are playing well, which will give Smith some fantasy worthiness if he can hold on to the job.