NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 4

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at IND: Jazz on seven-game slide; Pacers 8-2 in last 10 games

SAC at CHA: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games

PHX at BOS: Suns on four-game slide; Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games

DET at TOR: Pistons on two-game slide; Raptors 4-6 in last 10 games

POR at CHI: Trail Blazers on two-game win streak; Bulls 15-23 at home

OKC at HOU: Thunder on 11-game win streak; Rockets 8-2 in last 10 games

CLE at SAS: Cavs 5-5 in last 10 games; Spurs 19-19 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

UTA - John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (knee), Walker Kessler (concussion), KJ Martin (illness): OUT

IND - Bennedict Mathurin (calf), Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Pascal Siakam (elbow): Questionable

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (ankle): Questionable; Jake LaRavia (thumb): OUT

CHA - Nick Smith (ankle): Questionable; Josh Green (shoulder): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee): Questionable

DET - Cade Cunningham (calf): Questionable; Isaiah Stewart (suspension), Tobias Harris (Achilles): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hand): Questionable; Ochai Agbaji (rest), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), RJ Barrett (rest): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (forearm), Toumani Camara (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (knee): Doubtful; Scoot Henderson (concussion), Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist): Questionable; Tre Jones (foot): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Joe (knee): Questionable; Jaylin Williams (ankle): OUT

HOU - Dillon Brooks (suspension): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (illness), Ty Jerome (knee): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,000) vs. Jazz

Haliburton continues to thrive as one of the league's most efficient scorers and distributors, averaging 20.6 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.4 steals, with just 1.4 turnovers per game over the last five games. He should keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards and do not force a lot of turnovers from the position.

Coby White, Bulls ($8,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Aside from a dud in the game before last, White is rolling, averaging 26.7 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 4.0 rebound and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including going over 40 DK points in six of the last seven. He is likely to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($8,400) at Hornets

DeRozan racked up 51.8 DK points in his most recent outing and is averaging 22.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists across five games. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Hornets, who are shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($9,100) vs. Kings

Bridges topped 30 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 55.5, while averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He faces a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points and third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($7,500) at Raptors

Duren continues to shine in his role, averaging 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 40.0 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to stand out against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,000) vs. Suns

Tatum topped 50 DK points in four of his last 10 appearances, with a high of 76.0, while averaging 27.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 0.8 steals across that stretch. He should thrive against the Suns in the absence of Kevin Durant, and he may also have to step up his effort if Jaylen Brown remains limited by injury trouble.

Mid-Range Money

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,300) at Rockets

Holmgren amassed 58.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks through his last 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets' frontcourt, but he should pad his stats nonetheless, as they give up the league's most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,300) vs. Jazz

Turner is averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 50.0 DK points. He is up for a great chance to stand out against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Jazz

McConnell continues to provide critical support off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and a high of 36.0. He should deliver solid production against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,300) at Spurs

Strus topped 20 DK points in five of his last 10 outings, with a high of 33.0, while averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over that span. He has a good chance to do well against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($3,100) at Spurs

Okoro is averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including a high fo 25.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to see some extra minutes in the absence of Ty Jerome, and he faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Spurs squad that also gives up the league's eighth-most points per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.