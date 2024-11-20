Norman Powell Injury: Ruled out next two games

Powell (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic and has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Powell is dealing with a strained left hamstring he sustained Monday. By ruling him out for Friday's game, the team will give Powell extra rest before it embarks on a four-game road trip that begins in Philadelphia on Sunday -- the first leg of a back-to-back. While Powell is sidelined, expect Amir Coffey and Terance Mann to see more action.