Norman Powell News: Explodes for 37 points

Powell scored 37 points (14-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

The Clippers needed someone to step up in this game after the Nuggets stormed a third-quarter comeback, and Powell answered the call to lead the Clippers with 26 of his 37 points in the second half. Powell is not going to hover around the 30-point mark on a regular basis, but it's not out of the question to see him operate as the Clippers' second scoring option while Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out. Over his first two outings this season, Powell has scored a combined 54 points while shooting 19-for-37 from the floor.