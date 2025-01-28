Norman Powell News: Extends scoring streak

Powell logged 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Suns.

Powell has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six games and 10 of his previous 11 appearances. Thus, it's safe to say the return of Kawhi Leonard to the lineup hasn't impacted his status as a reliable scoring option or his fantasy value in most formats. Powell is averaging a solid stat line of 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game since the beginning of January.