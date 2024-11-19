Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Scores 23 points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Powell accumulated 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 102-99 victory over the Warriors.

Powell found a way to bounce back after notching three straight games in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark, including an eight-point performance in a loss to Houston on Nov. 15. Even with the ups-and-downs that can happen from time to time, Powell continues to have an impressive season. He's averaging 22.2 points per game since the beginning of November.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now