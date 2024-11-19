Norman Powell News: Scores 23 points Monday

Powell accumulated 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 102-99 victory over the Warriors.

Powell found a way to bounce back after notching three straight games in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark, including an eight-point performance in a loss to Houston on Nov. 15. Even with the ups-and-downs that can happen from time to time, Powell continues to have an impressive season. He's averaging 22.2 points per game since the beginning of November.