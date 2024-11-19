Norman Powell News: Scores 23 points Monday
Powell accumulated 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 102-99 victory over the Warriors.
Powell found a way to bounce back after notching three straight games in which he didn't reach the 20-point mark, including an eight-point performance in a loss to Houston on Nov. 15. Even with the ups-and-downs that can happen from time to time, Powell continues to have an impressive season. He's averaging 22.2 points per game since the beginning of November.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now