OG Anunoby News: Goes cold from deep

Anunoby amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby makes most of his impact on the defensive end of the floor for the Knicks, but can still make his presence felt offensively on a nightly basis. However, that wasn't the case in Game 2 on Monday, as he struggled to score, missing all his attempts from beyond the arc while barely reaching double digits, which is drastically different from his 23-point performance in Game 1.