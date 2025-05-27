NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at IND: Pacers lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,000) at Knicks

Haliburton topped 40 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 57.0 DK points in Game 1, and he is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.0 steals in the conference finals. However, his shooting numbers are below his season averages, as he is hitting just 44.4 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep in the series. He faces ideal circumstances to get back on track with a chance to take control of the series at home, where he shot significantly better all season.

Forwards/Centers

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($8,000) vs. Pacers

Anunoby topped 30 DK points in two of the last three games, while scoring 16 points in each outing. He also has a total of six steals and six blocks in the series and is averaging 38.3 minutes per game. He will continue to be a major factor for his squad and does a great job of earning DK value by forcing his way in transition, knocking down long-range shots and being active defensively.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,800) vs. Knicks

Siakam started off the conference finals very well, including 52.8 DK points in Game 2 to help seal the road win. He came up notably quieter in Game 3 at home, with just 25.0 DK points on 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. He will likely bring a more thorough effort in a critical opportunity to take control of the series in Game 4.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($8,200) vs. Knicks

Turner hit the 40 DK-point mark three times through 10 games over the first two rounds this postseason. Following that, he turned in a series high of 34.5 DK points in Game 3 versus the Knicks. He is averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three games and should continue to thrive offensively, as the Knicks gave up the league's eighth-highest field goal percentage to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($10,600) at Pacers

Despite coming up with a loss after delivering 60.8 DK points in Game 2 against the Pacers, Brunson walked away with a win while only contributing 26.0 DK points in Game 3, where he finished with 23 points, two rebounds and one assist. He will surely be looking to keep his teammates involved, but he is an elite individual scorer at heart and naturally aims to take command in big moments. He showed better shooting and scoring numbers on the road, compared to at home this season and could bring a major performance in the hopes of evening the series.

Mid-Range Money

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($6,200) at Pacers

Robinson looks to be up for his second consecutive start, while coach looks to bring Josh Hart off the bench. Robinson had only three starts this season, all of them between early-March and mid-April. He gives his squad a great presence in the paint to help combat the frontcourt of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam, and he does a good job in his role, racking up DK points on the glass, finishing plays and with quick hands on defense.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,000) vs. Knicks

McConnell continues to provide a great boost of energy off the bench and is averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 14.3 minutes per game during the conference finals. He has scored in double digits in all three games in the series, but he has yet to record a block or a steal. If he can combine both sides of his game for a key moment at home, he could deliver strong value.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,600) vs. Knicks

After producing 22.5 DK points in Game 1 versus the Knicks, Toppin came up with just 9.0 DK points in Game 2 and a slightly better, 12.0 in Game 3. Nonetheless, his team will likely continue to utilize his size and length in the matchup, and he will undoubtedly be involved in a few plays at the rim in the meantime. He also shot 37.1 percent from deep at home this season.

Miles McBride, Knicks ($2,800) at Pacers

McBride racked up double digits in DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 19.0 two times. He is averaging 21.7 minutes per game through three games in the conference finals and can be expected to remain one of the Knicks' most prominent bench players. He averaged more points on the road than at home this season and retains the green light to let his shot fly.

Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($2,000) vs. Knicks

Sheppard has appeared in 11 straight games and is averaging 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds over that stretch. He logged double digits in DK points twice in that span, including a high of 17.8 in Game 4, at home versus the Cavs, followed by 10.3 DK points in the most recent outing, as he tallied three points, three rebounds and two steals in Game 3, against the Knicks. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going at home, where he showed better shooting percentages during the regular season.

Tony Bradley, Pacers ($1,000) vs. Knicks

Bradley has seen a total of 23 minutes of action over the last two games, where despite going 1-1, the Pacers put up impressive, highly competitive efforts in both outings. It is likely that he will continue to see a sliver of action, as he was impactful last game, with two points, three rebounds, an assist and a block in 15 minutes.

