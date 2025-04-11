Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Anunoby (thumb) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

The Knicks will be close to full strength for this game, and Anunoby should operate as one of the go-to weapons on offense due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Anunoby is averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his previous 10 appearances.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
