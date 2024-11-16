Orlando Robinson News: Makes 2024-25 debut in G League

Robinson (knee) recorded 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes Friday in the G League Stockton Kings' 116-110 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Before he was assigned to the G League to make his season debut Friday, Robinson -- who is on Sacramento's 15-man roster -- had missed the NBA club's first 12 games while recovering from a from a left MCL sprain suffered during training camp. Given how well he performed Friday in a healthy amount of minutes, Robinson looks to have fully moved past the knee issue, but it's unclear how soon he might rejoin the NBA club. Unless starting center Domantas Sabonis (back) ends up sitting out Saturday's game against the Jazz in the second half of a back-to-back set for Sacramento, the NBA team probably won't have a spot available in the rotation for Robinson.