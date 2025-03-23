Oshae Brissett Injury: Won't return Sunday

Brissett will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks due to right knee swelling, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brissett exited the game at the end of the third quarter and will not return due to a right knee issue. He concludes the game with five points (0-2 FG, 5-6 FT, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 14 minutes of play. Brissett is currently on a 10-day contract set to expire on March 24.