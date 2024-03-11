Dr. A's Weekend Recap: Injuries Continue Piling Up

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Here are some key storylines and thoughts that you might have missed over the weekend, as well as a look at what some impacts may be as we enter Week 21 of the NBA season. Sunday was a brutal day for injuries, as we saw stars like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Williams, Rudy Gobert and Saddiq Bey all drop like flies. Sengun's injury appears to be severe, and his season could be over.

Beware the two-game week

The Lakers and Timberwolves only play twice this week, and both teams are already so banged up it's not funny. Managers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have to hope the two stars play in both games, while the Wolves won't have Karl-Anthony Towns. Additionally, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson sat out on Sunday night, while Anthony Edwards appears to be healthy entering the week after dealing with a sprained ankle this week. Naz Reid has been killing it for the Wolves while both AD and LeBron both played on Sunday, so they will hopefully be good to go on Wednesday at Sacramento and Saturday vs. Golden State. The Wolves play Tuesday at the Clippers and Saturday at Utah. The other teams all have three or four games this week.

Davis' game on Sunday was epic as he became the second player to rack up at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and seven steals in a game, matching Charles Barkley. He also became the first player in history to compile at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in a game.

Alperen Sengun in wheelchair on Sunday

Alperen Sengun, who was on fire in March, went down with a right leg injury and will have MRIs on his ankle and knee Monday. I'm afraid we may not see him again this season after he left the court in a wheelchair. Jock Landale, Jabari Smith and Jeff Green will all try to fill the void left by Sengun this week, but coach Ime Udoka may just play small lineups instead. Either way, it would be shocking to see Sengun play this week, meaning he may sit out the entire three-game schedule, which includes a visit to San Antonio on Tuesday (good news for Victor Wembanyama), the Wizards on Thursday and the Cavaliers on Saturday. I'm putting Sengun on the IR and hoping for good news on Monday in my main league.

Jalen Williams leaves after spill with cameraman under basket

Jalen Williams fell into a cameraman under the basket on Sunday, turned his right ankle and went straight to the locker room, never returning to the game. He'll likely undergo testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. His absence could have huge implications in both fantasy and reality. The Thunder are trying to hang onto the No. 1 seed in the West, and Williams' presence is also important for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bid to win the MVP. Plus, Williams is obviously an important player for fantasy managers, and the Thunder are slated to play three times this week: Tuesday vs. the Pacers, Thursday vs. Dallas and Saturday at Memphis. All three would be great matchups for Williams, so we'll hopefully get some good news on Monday afternoon. Gordon Hayward, Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace will all get extra touches for however long J-Will is out.

Hawks' Saddiq Bey leaves with knee injury

Saddiq Bey left Sunday's game with a hyperextended left knee and didn't return. He was in obvious pain and could be lost for the Hawks' upcoming three-game schedule. They're at Portland on Wednesday, at Utah on Friday and at the Clippers on Sunday night. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the last two small forwards standing in Atlanta. Both should be scooped up for Week 21 if fantasy managers are looking for a Bey replacement. Bogi had 25 points on Sunday, while Hunter played 36 minutes off the bench for 12 points, six boards and two 3-pointers on 5-of-15 shooting.

Rudy Gobert, Kyle Anderson sit out against Lakers on Sunday

Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) both joined Karl-Anthony Towns in street clothes on Sunday night. Naz Reid got the start and went off for 25 points, five rebounds, four blocks and five triples for the Wolves. Reid and the Wolves only play two times this week, so Reid may not be an ideal fantasy fit for your team if games played matter. But he's hot and worth rostering in most leagues, despite the bad schedule. Gobert and Anderson are day-to-day.

Kawhi Leonard (groin) and Paul George (knee) sit for Clippers on Sunday

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sat out for the Clippers on Sunday as they were beaten by the Bucks 124-117. Amir Coffey got a start and had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Norman Powell added 28 points off the bench. Leonard and George are both day-to-day. Powell and Coffey are worth a look any time the stars are not playing. The Clippers play four games this week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday).

Darius Garland dealing with wrist injury

Darius Garland is dealing with a left wrist injury that he was seen icing after Sunday's loss to the Nets. Cleveland plays again on Monday, so look for Garland to possibly be a game-time call in that one. Donovan Mitchell is doubtful with a knee injury and has missed six straight games. Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Craig Porter would all see a boost if the starting guards are out for the Cavs on Monday.

Cam Thomas has big scoring weekend

Cam Thomas returned for the Nets on Saturday with 31 points and five 3-pointers and then had 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five triples on Sunday after missing six straight games with a sprained ankle. He looks great again as the Nets get ready for a three-game week. Luckily, Thomas played well enough in his two games last week to help managers forget about the three he missed earlier in the scoring period.

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) off injury report, Devin Vassell (hip) probable Monday

Victor Wembanyama played in just one game last week but is officially off the injured list and should play on Monday against the Warriors. Devin Vassell, who missed his last game with a hip injury, is probable as well, and the Spurs have four games this week. San Antonio plays on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday to go along with Monday's game. It will be interesting to see if they let Wemby play on both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday's game is against the Rockets, who lost Sengun on Sunday, so fantasy managers have to hope the Spurs turn him loose all week with the fantasy playoffs on the line.

Jerami Grant iffy for Monday due to hamstring injury

I've been quietly waiting for Jerami Grant to be shut down, and it sounds like he may not play on Monday against the Celtics due to a hamstring injury. If he's out, it will make three straight missed games, while Matisse Thybulle has been stepping up in his place. It's too bad because the Blazers, who played four times last week, also play four times in each of the next two weeks. If you pick up Thybulle, know that he'll steal the ball but is a pretty low-scoring fantasy option. Dalano Banton has been hot for the Blazers, scoring 25 and 30 points in his last two games, and Deandre Ayton graced us with his presence on Saturday with a season-high 30 points to go along with 19 rebounds, two steals and a block in his best game of the season. Hopefully, he keeps playing going forward, especially with that juicy schedule. Scoot Henderson also quietly returned on Saturday and had 13 points and five assists in 26 minutes.

Celtics' Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum all questionable, Kristaps Porzingis out on Monday

The entire Celtics starting lineup is in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the lowly Blazers, while Kristaps Porzingis has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Some of them are probably going to sit, as Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are all iffy. Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett and Al Horford should all see a boost for Boston Monday night. The Celtics play four times this week and only have one three-game week left on their schedule (Week 23).

RJ Barrett questionable for Raptors due to illness

RJ Barrett is iffy for Monday at Denver due to an illness that kept him out against the Blazers on Saturday. If he's out, look for inconsistent Gradey Dick to get another start.

Vince Williams sits Sunday due to a sore knee

Vince Williams sat on Sunday due to a sore knee and will likely be questionable for Tuesday against the Wizards. GG Jackson led the Grizzlies with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, Jaren Jackson added 16 points and Jake LaRavia had 13 in the ugly loss at OKC on Sunday.

Tre Mann (groin) not likely to play on Monday

Tre Mann isn't likely to play against the Pistons on Monday, which will be his third straight missed game. The relatively unknown Vasilije Micic is worth adding everywhere for as long as Mann is out, and the Hornets play four times this week. However, they're also one of two teams with a two-game week in the following scoring period (Week 22), joining Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, which will be a painful week for Luka managers in fantasy.

Luka makes history Saturday night

Speaking of Luka, he had a big weekend by becoming the first NBA player to have six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in an easy win over the Pistons on Saturday and nearly made it a 40-pointer, finishing with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes in the 142-124 win. More importantly, the Mavericks got a win over a weak opponent as they continue to pursue the postseason despite having a very tough schedule.