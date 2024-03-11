NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 11

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's going to be an interesting Monday around the Association as injuries play a crucial role in your lineup construction. We have six games on the docket, and we'll begin by discussing the slate and strategies to implement based on the potential benching of starters for Boston.

SLATE OVERVIEW

If you plan on playing today's slate, it's going to require some patience. You can pen a rough draft based on how you think the day will progress, but the slate is turned on its head if Boston somehow decides to field a full lineup. The same is true for Cleveland, who will either choose to fold against the Suns or get as many questionable players on the court as possible. The big hurdle is the late hour of the BOS/POR game, and it may require some sneaky swaps. If you think Boston's situation will hold, you can wait until the TOR/DEN game for news, giving you options to swap back to Raptors, Nuggets, Trail Blazers or even a Celtic starter if the team elects to bring everyone out.

INJURIES

BOS STARTING LINEUP (various) - QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are all listed as questionable, signaling a possible rest day for the entire squad against Portland on the front end of a back-to-back. Kristaps Porzingis is the only player listed as out at the moment. Although it's wise to wait and see what happens, start thinking about Sam Hauser ($3,900), Payton Pritchard ($4,300), Al Horford ($5,600) and Oshae Brissett ($3,600) as alternatives.

CLE Evan Mobley (ankle) - OUT

CLE Donovan Mitchell (knee) - DOUBTFUL

CLE Darius Garland (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Dean Wade (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

CLE Max Strus (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Cavs face a similar situation as the Celtics despite a challenging matchup against Phoenix. Mitchell may make a surprising return, but questions in the frontcourt will likely put Georges Niang ($5,200) back on the floor. An added emphasis on Caris LeVert ($6,800) and Isaac Okoro ($5,700) is recommended if Garland and/or Strus remain out. Wade is an excellent option if he returns.

GSW Stephen Curry (ankle) - OUT

Get ready for continued episodes of the Chris Paul ($7,000) show as Curry remains out.

POR Jerami Grant (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Portland is almost fully healthy, and with Boston's injury situation looming, it may be a good night to depend on Portland. I'm not thrilled about any direct replacements for Grant, but I am interested in the eventual starting five.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players at 10k and above for Monday's slate, and it looks like an excellent night to consider Nikola Jokic ($12,100) against Toronto. He is expensive, but we have some opportunities to get great value from Boston and Cleveland, and that will allow for the high cost. Of course, Luka Doncic ($12,500) is up there too, and you don't need my help to find several cheap centers as a Jokic replacement - there are several that didn't quite make my endorsement list (see below), but you could argue against Jokic based on the plentiful options at the five. We probably can't get to either of them if Boston shows up with their first unit.

We can also get involved with another big man in Jarrett Allen ($8,800) who has dual eligibility and can be slotted at power forward. The Hornets have a potentially soft game against Detroit, so Miles Bridges ($8,600) will find his way into some of my lineups.

Also consider: Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,100) vs. TOR, Anfernee Simons, POR ($8,100) vs. BOS

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jaden Ivey, DET ($6,500) vs. DET

If Ivey can keep the production going, the Pistons could grab a rare win against the Hornets. The guard has enjoyed three explosive games in a row, highlighted by a huge 34-point night in a win against the Nets. As a bonus, we also get dual eligibility from Ivey.

Grayson Allen, PHX ($6,500) @ CLE

I am not thrilled with Phoenix's salaries, and while I would consider Bradley Beal ($7,700), Allen's number is more reachable than the other available options. I don't doubt standout games from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker against the shorthanded Cavs, but with Jarrett Allen still on the court, it's wiser to try and exploit the wing and hope for more sharpshooting from Allen, who has been hot from long range recently.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW ($5,500)@ SAS

Examine Golden State's starting lineup before rostering TJD. He's worth using if coach Steve Kerr elects to keep Andrew Wiggins ($5,000) on the bench again. I'm ok with swapping Wiggins in if he starts, but Jackson-Davis' upside is higher.

Davis Bertans, CHA ($4,900) @ DET

Bertans' number was called frequently over the past few games, and he may be in line for another 30-minute outing against the Pistons. He's been hot from long range, with 18 three-pointers over the last four games.

Depending on the changing injury landscape, you may need to go low at center. Nick Richards, Al Horford and Zach Collins are my preferred budget big men if you need them.

