Paolo Banchero News: Pours in 31 in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Banchero logged 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Bulls.

One game after becoming the first player in the NBA this season to put together a 50-point performance, Banchero was dominant again as he led all scorers on the night. The third-year forward could be ready to rise to superstardom after being the first overall pick in the 2022 Draft, topping 30 points in three of five contests to begin the campaign while averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 boards, 5.6 assists and 2.2 threes.

