Pascal Siakam News: Gets back on track Friday

Siakam racked up 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-107 win over the 76ers.

Following a season-low nine points in Sunday's defeat to the Hornets, Siakam wasted no time getting right back on track with a highly efficient 23 points to go with a full box score Friday. Siakam has been a model of consistency for the Pacers in 2024-25, averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers per game over his last 14 games. The 30-year-old star forward has hit double scoring figures in 25 of his 26 appearances this year, and while his usage may be down since being traded from the rebuilding Raptors to Indiana last season, Siakam is burying a career-high 42.2 percent of his three-point attempts on the campaign as a whole.