Patrick Baldwin News: Collects double-double in G League

Baldwin notched 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes Wednesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-95 win over the Osceola Magic.

Baldwin is a member of the Wizards' 15-man roster, but since his playing time at the NBA level has been scarce lately, Washington assigned him to its G League affiliate to pick up playing time. He's made five appearances for the Go-Go this season, averaging 11.4 points (on 40.7 percent shooting from the field), 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes.