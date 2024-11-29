Patrick Baldwin News: Gets garbage-time run Wednesday

Baldwin played the final 7:35 of Wednesday's 121-96 loss to the Clippers, tallying three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds.

Baldwin has largely been outside of the Washington rotation this season, as he's received double-digit minutes on just one occasion and has made most of his 11 appearances on the campaign at the tail end of blowouts. When the Warriors selected him with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 Baldwin was seen as a long-term project with some potential thanks to his 7-foot-2 wingspan and good shooting touch for his size, but he hasn't developed as hoped over his two-plus seasons in the NBA. He's now on his second organization and will be headed for free agency this summer after the Wizards declined his $4.42 million fourth-year option for 2025-26 back on Oct. 31, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.