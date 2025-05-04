Patrick Baldwin News: Limited run in 2024-25 campaign

Baldwin finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers across a career-low 4.5 minutes per game in 24 regular-season appearances between the Clippers and the Wizards.

Baldwin began the season with Washington before being traded to, and subsequently waived by, San Antonio in February. However, the 22-year-old forward latched on with the Clippers via a two-year, two-way deal. Baldwin played a total of six minutes across two regular-season appearances with the Clippers. However, he averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest over 23 G League outings between the San Diego Clippers and Capital City Go-Go.