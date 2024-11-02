Rayan Rupert News: Big night from downtown

Rupert recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 137-114 loss to the Thunder.

The 2023 second-round pick saw his biggest workload of the season as coach Chauncey Billups stuck with the hot hand from beyond the arc. Rupert had only 17 points combined in his four prior appearances, but he could see an uptick in minutes in the short term if Anfernee Simons (arm) is forced to miss any time after leaving Friday's contest midway through the fourth quarter after a hard fall following a dunk attempt.