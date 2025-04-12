Rayan Rupert News: Logs 15 points from bench
Rupert posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 103-86 loss to Golden State.
Rupert followed up a decent 19-point effort in Wednesday's overtime loss with another encouraging total. Rupert's contributions were scant this season, but he could see more minutes next season if the Trail Blazers make significant moves during the break.
