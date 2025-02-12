RJ Barrett News: Game-high 27 points in return

Barrett dropped 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes of action during Wednesday's 131-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

The star wing looked great in his first game back from a concussion that had kept him sidelined for the past five games, logging his best scoring performance since December and matching his season high in steals despite the loss. It was also one of his more efficient outings of late, especially given the volume. He'll look to keep rolling Friday against the new-look Heat.