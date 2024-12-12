Robert Williams Injury: Aims to return Friday

Williams (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, aiming for a return to NBA action Friday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

While Williams' status is still up in the air for Friday, he has not been ruled out yet, and will likely be a true game time decision against San Antonio. Williams has missed the last six games but is trending in the right direction. However, if he has to miss a seventh consecutive game, Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara will all likely see extended minutes.