Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:14pm

Hachimura (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors,Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura will miss a game for the Lakers for the sixth time this season as he deals with left calf soreness. With Hachimura ruled out against Golden State, the Lakers will likely turn to Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and possibly Jarred Vanderbilt to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt. Head coach JJ Reddick noted Saturday that Hachimura is considered day-to-day moving forward due to his calf injury, per Buha.

