Hachimura (knee) will miss the Lakers' current road trip, head coach JJ Redick said, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hachimura will miss at least the next four games on the road for the Lakers. With the veteran forward on the mend, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dalton Knecht, and Jarred Vanderbilt will likely continue to shoulder the load.