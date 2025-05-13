Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 3:45pm

Merrill (neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill was a late addition to the injury report and will miss Game 5 due to a neck strain. The 28-year-old had played in all eight of Cleveland's playoff games prior to this, making three starts and averaging 5.8 points on 37.5 percent shooting. Merrill's absence puts a greater emphasis on Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Isaac Okoro to produce off the bench.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
