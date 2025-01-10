Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Comes up empty from distance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Merrill (ankle) finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 13 minutes in Thursday's 132-126 win over the Raptors.

Cleveland held out star guard Donovan Mitchell for rest purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the return of Merrill from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain helped restore some depth in the backcourt. The Cavaliers didn't turn to Merrill to absorb most of Mitchell's vacated playing time, as Caris LeVert (36 minutes) and Ty Jerome (20 minutes) were instead bigger beneficiaries. Assuming Mitchell is back in action for Sunday's game against the Pacers, minutes will likely be more difficult to come by for Cleveland's reserve guards and wings, and Merrill could even find himself outside of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now