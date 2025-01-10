Sam Merrill News: Comes up empty from distance

Merrill (ankle) finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across 13 minutes in Thursday's 132-126 win over the Raptors.

Cleveland held out star guard Donovan Mitchell for rest purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the return of Merrill from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain helped restore some depth in the backcourt. The Cavaliers didn't turn to Merrill to absorb most of Mitchell's vacated playing time, as Caris LeVert (36 minutes) and Ty Jerome (20 minutes) were instead bigger beneficiaries. Assuming Mitchell is back in action for Sunday's game against the Pacers, minutes will likely be more difficult to come by for Cleveland's reserve guards and wings, and Merrill could even find himself outside of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation.