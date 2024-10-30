Scottie Barnes Injury: Out at least three weeks

Barnes will miss at least three weeks due to an orbital fracture, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is a brutal blow to the Raptors. Barnes will be re-evaluated in three weeks, so it's not a guarantee he returns right away. Based on this timetable, he'll miss at least the next 11 games, with the earliest possible return date being Nov. 21 against Minnesota. In Barnes' absence, guys like Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo will be candidates for increased minutes, and it's fair to expect RJ Barrett to see a massive spike in usage rate for the foreseeable future.