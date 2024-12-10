Scottie Barnes Injury: To undergo more imaging

Barnes will undergo more imaging on his sprained right ankle Tuesday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barnes has been diagnosed with a sprain, but the severity remains unknown. He did not practice Tuesday and was spotted in a walking boot. The Raptors are expected to provide an update Wednesday. Nonetheless, it appears the All-Star has avoided a worst-case scenario following an injury scare during Monday's loss to the Knicks, in which Barnes limped to the locker room in a ton of pain after landing on Karl-Anthony Towns' foot.