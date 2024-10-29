Scottie Barnes Injury: Will miss at least one game

Barnes (eye) won't travel with the team to Charlotte for Wednesday's game, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Barnes took an elbow to the right eye during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to Denver and didn't return. He'll miss at least one game, but the severity of the injury remains unclear, though Spears relays that Barnes' condition will be updated Wednesday. In Barnes' absence, Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jamal Shead and Jonathan Mogbo are candidates for increased minutes, but the offense will presumably run through RJ Barrett, who made his season debut Monday after missing the first three games of the campaign due to a shoulder injury.