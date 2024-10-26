Scottie Barnes News: Excellent in win over 76ers

Barnes recorded 27 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-107 victory over Philadelphia.

Barnes delivered a subpar performance in the season-opening loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but the star forward only needed a few days to bounce back. He carried the Raptors in scoring in this one and also made his presence felt in peripheral categories with his contributions on both ends of the court. Barnes should be one of Toronto's notable performers on a game-to-game basis as long as he stays healthy, especially with Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and RJ Barrett (shoulder) dealing with injuries.