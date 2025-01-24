Fantasy Basketball
Scottie Barnes News: Game-high 25 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 12:31pm

Barnes dropped 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 122-119 win over the Hawks.

Barnes remains the focal point of head coach Darko Rajakovic's offense, giving him the volume to be an elite fantasy option. The fact that he racks up stats on the defensive side of the ball is just icing on the cake. Thursday's game marked the sixth time he scored 25 or more points this season. He'll look to keep rolling in a rematch with the Hawks on Saturday.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
