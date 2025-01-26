Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scottie Barnes headshot

Scottie Barnes News: Monster night on both ends in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 7:35am

Barnes put up 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 boards, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the 117-94 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

The fourth-year forward stuffed the stat sheet Saturday, marking his 12th double-double of the year and his fifth in his last eight outings. Barnes also rewarded fantasy managers by being the game's top scorer and putting together a nice performance on the defensive side of the ball, which is nothing new for him. His next outing comes Monday against the Pelicans.

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now