Scottie Barnes News: Monster night on both ends in win

Barnes put up 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 boards, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in the 117-94 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

The fourth-year forward stuffed the stat sheet Saturday, marking his 12th double-double of the year and his fifth in his last eight outings. Barnes also rewarded fantasy managers by being the game's top scorer and putting together a nice performance on the defensive side of the ball, which is nothing new for him. His next outing comes Monday against the Pelicans.