Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry News: Not on report, will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Curry (knee) is not on the injury report and will play Saturday against the Suns.

Curry didn't play Friday against the Clippers due to knee injury management, but head coach Steve Kerr stated Friday night that the star floor general was going to be available for the second leg of his back-to-back set. Expect Curry to handle his regular workload in the backcourt, possibly alongside Dennis Schroder. Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game across nine December appearances.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now