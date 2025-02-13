Steven Adams News: Left off injury report
Despite a previous report, Adams (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Warriors.
Although Adams was expected to sit out Thursday due to a lingering ankle issue, it appears that the veteran big man is set to play both legs of Houston's back-to-back. Adams is averaging 6.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 19.2 minutes across his previous five appearances.
