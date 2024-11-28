Talen Horton-Tucker News: Goes for 20 points Wednesday

Horton-Tucker provided 20 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Magic.

Horton-Tucker was remarkably efficient with his shot in this loss and extended his solid streak of play, as he's now scored in double digits in his last three outings. That said, this uptick in scoring isn't likely to translate to much fantasy value. Even though he's averaging 11.0 points per game in his last five contests, he's doing so while logging 12.0 minutes per game. That point-per-minute ratio is expected to regress sooner rather than later.