Terance Mann News: Nearly fouls out in loss

Mann accumulated five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Mann logged 25 minutes off Atlanta's bench but picked up five fouls in the team's season-ending loss. The 28-year-old guard was traded from the Clippers to the Hawks in February and established himself as a primary bench option. Mann averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.7 minutes across 30 regular-season appearances.