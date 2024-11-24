Terry Rozier Injury: Downgraded to out Sunday

Rozier (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier has been downgraded from probable to out while dealing with right foot soreness. The 30-year-old was previously expected to play after an MRI on his foot came back clean, though the injury is not expected to be a long-term setback. With Rozier sidelined for a second consecutive game, Duncan Robinson will likely receive the starting nod again.