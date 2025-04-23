NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at BOS: Celtics lead series 1-0

MIA at CLE: Cavs lead series 1-0

GSW at HOU: Warriors lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jayson Tatum (wrist): Doubtful

MIA - Kevin Love (personal), Terry Rozier (ankle): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Jock Landale (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,900) at Rockets

Curry turned in 45.5 DK points with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes of action in Game 1. He is averaging 30.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 outings, including a whopping 95.0 DK-point performance on April 1, in a win over the Grizzlies. Curry will likely keep the momentum going with the raised stakes of the playoffs, and he faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Rockets, who gave up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards this season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Heat

Mitchell was dominant in Game 1, with 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting on his way to a total of 50.3 DK points. He can be expected to keep up the strong play against the Heat, after he averaged 24.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals across their three meetings during the regular season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,500) vs. Magic

Brown totaled a modest 28.8 DK points with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action in Game 1. However, he will likely have to come up with a much more imposing effort in Game 2, as Jayson Tatum is expected to be sidelined. He should also find a chance to pad his stats at the foul line, considering the Magic gave up the league's second-most free throws to opposing small forwards this season.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,500) at Rockets

Butler flourished with 52.8 DK points on 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in his first playoff appearance with the Warriors. He was on an impressive roll heading into the postseason and is averaging 22.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals over his last 10 appearances. He is likely to continue to step up for his squad and should maintain an advantage over the less-experienced Rockets.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,700) vs. Warriors

Sengun was the only real stand-out performer for the Rockets in their Game 1 loss, as he racked up 42.8 DK points with 26 points, nine rebounds, an assist and three steals in 36 minutes of action. He stuffed the stat sheet all season and can be expected to do it again, especially after he averaged 17.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals across five encounters with the Warriors this season.

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,000) at Celtics

Despite the loss, Banchero put on a show by racking up 61.3 DK points on 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 42 minutes of action. He should have an even better opportunity to shine in Game 2, as his primary matchup, Jayson Tatum, is expected to be sidelined.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,900) vs. Magic

White delivered 46.5 DK points with a team-high 30 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks in Game 1. He has been a major x-factor for the club since his arrival a few years ago, and his ability to step up in the postseason was critical in their Championship run last season. His squad will need him to come through with another major effort in order to help offset the expected absence of Jayson Tatum.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($5,900) vs. Heat

Allen provided a solid effort in Game 1, with 12 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block for a total of 35.8 DK points. He will continue to have his work cut out for him against a formidable Heat frontcourt, but he should also continue to enjoy the home-court advantage, as he averaged notably better numbers at home, as opposed to on the road this season.

Value Picks

Ty Jerome, Cavaliers ($4,300) vs. Heat

Jerome was a surprise hero for his squad in Game 1, as he delivered one of the best playoff debuts in history, with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of play. He will continue to play a critical role off the bench and has a good chance to shine once again against the Heat, who gave up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards this season.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($3,700) at Cavaliers

Highsmith accumulated 19.5 DK points with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes of action during Game 1. He should continue to see a significant amount of opportunity off the bench, thanks to his versatility and ability to contribute on both ends of the floor.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($4,600) vs. Warriors

Smith chipped in 21.0 DK points on 11 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He could see more playing time in Game 2, as his teammates at the forward positions had trouble scoring in the last game, while Smith offers a different look that might better suit the matchup. He also averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across four meetings with the Warriors this season.

