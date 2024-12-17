Terry Rozier News: Mixed results in OT loss

Rozier logged 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Rozier dished out his most assists since dropping a season-high seven dimes against the Knicks on Oct. 30. However, it's been mixed results for the veteran guard since he moved to the bench. Over 10 straight games as a reserve, Rozier has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. The Heat are 6-4 during that stretch.