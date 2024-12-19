Terry Taylor News: Leads way in double-double outing

Taylor finished with 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 39 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 loss to Iowa in the G League Winter Showcase.

Taylor did it all for Stockton in Thursday's G League Winter Showcase contest, leading all Kings players in scoring, rebounds and blocks while swiping a team-high-tying steals total in a double-double performance. Taylor has averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 14 outings this season.