NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 19

We have 11 games on tap for Wednesday, so there's a lot of ground to cover. The first tip-off for this collection of games is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and I have rolled out my favorite recommendations for FanDuel's DFS contests below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I think it's wise to stay away from Orlando and Houston tonight, as they have one of the lowest projected totals of the season. It's fine to avoid a game in this slate because several others have very high projections, with Portland and Memphis leading the way.

INJURIES

DEN Nikola Jokic (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Christian Braun (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon ($5,800) stepped up huge amid Jokic's absence, and he should be given extra consideration if Jokic misses again. The current injury situation also sets up well for Russell Westbrook ($7,200), who could start if Murray is out.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) - OUT

OKC Jalen Williams (hip) - OUT

OKC Luguentz Dort (hip) - OUT

OKC Isaiah Hartenstein (back) - QUESTIONABLE

OKC Cason Wallace (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

SGA's absence adds to a packed injury list for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins ($5,600) is my favorite budget pivot for the team.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Pascal Siakam (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

It's entirely possible that both players could return tonight, but in preparation for possible absences, keep T.J. McConnell ($5,300) and Obi Toppin ($5,000) in mind.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (ankle) - OUT

Sabonis will be out for at least a week. The team moved up Terry Taylor ($3,500) from the G League and could make an impact right away, but Jonas Valanciunas ($7,500) should remain as the safer option under the basket.

PHI Tyrese Maxey (back) - OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - OUT FOR SEASON

PHI Kelly Oubre (knee) - DOUBTFUL

PHI Lonnie Walker (concussion) - OUT

PHII Guerschon Yabusele (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Sixers are in a tailspin, going 3-7 over the past 10 games. Yabusele would start at the five if he is active, but Oshae Brissett ($4,400) has been serviceable with the minutes he's been given. Quentin Grimes ($7,900) is still ideally positioned, while Jared Butler ($5,700) and Justin Edwards ($4,600) stand out as cheaper options.

MEM Ja Morant (hamstring) - OUT

MEM Scotty Pippen (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

If Pippen cannot go, Luke Kennard ($4,800) would draw the start, and more production would flow Desmond Bane's ($8,800) way.

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

Miles McBride ($6,100) has posted double-digit scoring totals in four of his past five games and is on the cusp of fantasy consideration.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Reports indicate that Giddey will play one of the upcoming back-to-back games, but it's more likely that he'll be back Thursday. Kevin Huerter ($5,400) has served as Giddey's direct replacement in the interim.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (personal) - OUT

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

I expect Kyle Filipowski ($6,600) to see an uptick in this spot.

WAS Jordan Poole (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Marcus Smart (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Bub Carrington ($5,100) will have the green light to start if Poole is absent.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have three players above $10k despite the size of the slate. Jokic's status is unclear so he is an early fade. Unless the Lakers decide to use Luka Doncic ($12,000) on the tail end of the back-to-back, he should start against Denver. I think $12k is a bit too high for Doncic, especially when you consider the recent quality of play from his supporting cast. There are also minuses for Cade Cunningham ($10,600) who faces a slow-paced game against the Heat. I am fine with fading all of the $10k options tonight.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,700) begins our $9k exploration, and he sets up perfectly against the Spurs. He's expensive and is limited to the center position, but he's a viable anchor for your builds. Devin Booker ($9,300) recently put up a 29/4/8 line against the Bulls, an encouraging sign for his production in tonight's rematch.

The $8k range is unusually large, with 13 players at our disposal. At $8,200, I think Chet Holmgren is woefully underpriced, and he'll be one of the only usual first-unit players active for the Thunder tonight. He also has dual eligibility at PF and C. I'll also assume that Jaren Jackson ($8,600) is 100 percent and utilize him against an exploitable Portland squad.

Also consider: Austin Reaves, LAL ($8,800) vs. DEN

EXPECTED CHALK

Naji Marshall, DAL ($7,400) @ IND

I'm actually OK with Dallas tonight, as the higher projected total against the short-handed Pacers is a green light. Marshall's dual eligibility makes him an easy fit in multiple builds, and although his floor hovers just below 5x value, he could very easily pop if he doesn't have Siakam to contend with. Although P.J. Washington ($7,600) clocks in as a more expensive option, he made a thunderous return to action with 45.4 FDFP. I have equal interest.

Malik Monk, SAC ($7,600) vs. CLE

Everyone will need to step up amid Sabonis' absence, so I have interest in Monk, Zach LaVine ($7,600), DeMar DeRozan ($7,700) and Keegan Murray ($6,000) tonight against Cleveland. Monk and Murray are my favorites, however. Monk was able to rebound from a couple of tepid performances and exploded for 51 FDFP in his last game. Murray's role at the four should also expand as he props up the frontcourt alongside Valanciunas.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,400) @ SAS

Bridges has finished as the Knicks' leading scorer more frequently, and he's currently better point-per-dollar than Josh Hart right now. I wouldn't count out any of the team's starting five, but Bridges' salary is too good to pass up.

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($6,200) vs. NOP

While it's odd to say that Gobert is flying under the radar, the statement rings true from my perspective. He was out for a while, and Naz Reid was excellent in relief. The result is a below-normal salary that sets up well against a New Orleans squad that has experienced production problems in the frontcourt all season. Gobert has a great opportunity to be a rebound magnet in this one.

Also consider: Tre Jones, CHI ($6,800) @ PHX

VALUE PLAYS

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($5,700) @ IND

Dante Exum's (wrist) injury puts Dinwiddie in the spotlight for Dallas, and he should continue to excel as the fill-in for Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie is currently on a nice four-game run, beating 5x value in two of his last four games.

Although the injury section holds the majority of my favorite budget calls, here are a few other salary-saving options for your perusal.

SG Jordan Goodwin, LAL ($4,600)

C Jaxson Hayes, LAL ($5,100)

SG/SF Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,300)

