Tim Hardaway News: Pops for 20 points in loss

Hardaway logged 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to Miami.

Hardaway was second only to Cade Cunningham, scoring 20 points on reasonable efficiency. Although he has been a consistent member of the starting lineup, Hardaway appears to be alternating strong performances with Malik Beasley. In true fashion, Hardaway offered nothing in terms of supporting stats. Outside of streaming value, Hardaway is not someone who needs to be prioritized in standard formats.