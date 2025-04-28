Tim Hardaway News: Scores 14 points in loss

Hardaway had 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hardaway had a chance to win this game for Detroit, but a controversial no-call on a three-pointer attempt went in New York's favor with footage showing Josh Hart making contact with the sharpshooter. Now the series will shift back to New York with the Knicks holding a 3-1 advantage. Hardaway has struggled with his shot in this series, hitting 38.0 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc for 14.3 points in 30.3 minutes.